Advertisement

Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a joke during the pandemic, is now turning into a gathering of people from across the country in Lincoln this weekend. Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of the name is at the Air Park Green Area.

Josh Swain lives in Arizona. During the pandemic he created a Facebook group for everybody named “Josh Swain” He planned a fight, low impact like fencing with pool noodles, to see who gets the official naming rights of Josh. This Saturday Joshs from near and far are meeting in Air Park for what’s called the “Josh Fight”.

“The original post said that we would show up at these coordinates that I had chosen at random which happened to be in a random field in the state of Nebraska,” said Swain.

Swain thought it would just be a funny joke during pandemic boredom and no one would remember about it. Then a post resurfaced on social media saying this was happening.

“I immediately was frightened, and my friend was like ‘you have to go,’” Swain said. “I guess I have to make it a thing.”

Swain is graduating this May from Arizona. He didn’t know it would take off like this.

“It’s so bizarre,” Swain said.

This week Nebraska Wesleyan student Ryan Wall made a TikTok about the “Josh Fight”. It got more than a million and a half views.

“Unfortunately I am not named Josh, but I will be covering the event on the social media platform TikTok,” Ryan Wall said.

“We have notified the police that there is going to be a decent amount of people there,” Swain said. “This thing is going to happen whether I like it or not, so we just want to make sure to contain it and make sure it’s a safe and responsible event.”

Money raised was going to go toward legal fees for Joshs’ to change their names. Instead, there is a fundraiser set up to benefit The Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, and anyone attending is encouraged to bring a canned food item to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The organizer also has never been to Nebraska and plans to visit the capital and also get a Runza.

Here are more details on the event from Josh Swain.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after...
WATCH | Fans celebrate UK volleyball team after clinching national title
It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden...
WATCH | Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief