Terminally ill customer leaves $1k tip at Gatlinburg restaurant

A terminally ill customer paid it forward, shocking staff at a Gatlinburg restaurant with a $1,000 tip.
Burg Steakhouse
Burg Steakhouse(Michelle Stanga)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The staff at a Gatlinburg restaurant were all shocked when a customer left a $1,000 tip Saturday night.

According to Burg Steakhouse co-owner Michelle Stanga, a man who wishes to remain anonymous came into the restaurant Saturday afternoon with his daughter for lunch and returned that night for dinner surprising the staff with a grand tip.

The customer told the staff he was terminally ill and asked the restaurant to split the tip amongst the whole staff. The man also paid for two other tables while dining.

“It was a very good life lesson, especially during times like these,” said Stanga. “He is leading a good example.”

Burg Steakhouse is a family owned and operated restaurant, co-owned by Byron and Michelle Stanga, along with Brady and Jennifer Stanga.

