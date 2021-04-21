Advertisement

Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Matthew McQueen
Matthew McQueen(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have identified a body found late last month in a pond in Laurel County.

Police believe drowning was the cause of Matthew McQueen’s death. He was 35. His body was discovered on April 26th.

Prior to the announcement, the family was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location and his safe return.

McQueen was last seen off of Blakely Road, five miles southwest of London sometime last month.

