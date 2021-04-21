Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have identified a body found late last month in a pond in Laurel County.

Police believe drowning was the cause of Matthew McQueen’s death. He was 35. His body was discovered on April 26th.

Prior to the announcement, the family was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location and his safe return.

McQueen was last seen off of Blakely Road, five miles southwest of London sometime last month.

