WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wiston Lee will not be back as Letcher Central’s boys’ basketball coach, he announced on Monday on Facebook.

I was recently informed that my contract as LCCHS Boys Basketball Coach will not be renewed. I appreciate the... Posted by Winston Lee on Monday, April 19, 2021

Lee went 45-64 in four seasons for the Cougars. He led them to the 53rd District title in 2020.

