‘We moved quickly to cancel vaccination clinics’: Kentucky health officials discuss pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When the Center for Disease Control and Prevention halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health officials in Kentucky acted swiftly.

“We moved quickly to cancel vaccination clinics that we had scheduled with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said.

Those cancellations did not change the status of those with appointments to get vaccinated, however.

“We actually offered all of those individuals to be, go ahead and be vaccinated with Moderna,” Lockard said. ″We still have an ample supply of Moderna vaccine and I know other partners here in the community have Pfizer as well.”

Andrew Schneider’s wife was skeptical of both Pfizer and Moderna, opting for the alternative.

“I told her, well if you’re real hesitant, let’s wait on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Schneider said. “It’s based on similar technology that other vaccines are made from.”

Schneider said that despite six individuals developing a rare form of blood clots following their shot, his wife experience was quite the opposite.

“After her first dose, she ran a low-grade fever and had some, you know she kind of felt lethargic,” Schneider said. “But overall, she did fine. It was nothing terrible.”

Lockard encourages anyone that may be hesitant to follow through.

“The best vaccine to get is the one that you can get the quickest,” Lockard said. “So we would say go ahead, get your Moderna, get your Pfizer vaccine as soon as you can.”

