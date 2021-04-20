One man dead after crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a car crash that killed one person in Pike County.

The single-car crash happened on Yellow Hill Spur in Elkhorn City on Saturday.

Troopers say 42-year-old Jason Spangler was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he drove off the road and over an embankment.

Spangler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.