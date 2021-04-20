Kentucky volleyball advances to first Final Four in program history

OMAHA, NE. (WYMT) - For the first time in program history, Kentucky volleyball is headed to the Final Four. The Wildcats swept Purdue (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).

That was fun! Relive all our best points right now. pic.twitter.com/QbP2Fv813m — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 20, 2021

Reservation for ((FINAL)) FOUR in Omaha, please!!



KENTUCKY IS IN THE FINAL FOUR!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/pbr4v0snVn — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 20, 2021

The Wildcats have not dropped a set so far in their run to the Final Four.

Alli Stumler led the Wildcats with 16 kills, while Avery Skinner followed up with 12 kills. SEC Player of the Year Madison Lilley had 38 assists and 10 digs.

Purdue owned the first set early, going up 17-12 before Kentucky closed the set on a 13-3 run. The second set was back and forth as well before the Cats closed on a 7-1 run to win the set, 25-20. The third set was all Wildcats, as Kentucky jumped out to a 10-1 lead and cruised to a 25-16 third set win to clinch the Final Four.

Kentucky will face No. 6 Washington on Thursday evening. The Huskies defeated Pittsburgh in five sets on Monday to advance to the Final Four.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.