Wild week of weather ahead, every type of precipitation is possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in folks, we’re going to see everything from 70-degree weather to the chance for a few snowflakes ... and that’s just in the first three days.

Today and Tonight

It will be a dreary start to the new work and school week on this Monday. Some scattered rain chances will be around this morning. Those will give way to slowly clearing skies by this afternoon. I think we get the clouds out fast enough to get us up into the low to mid-60s for daytime highs.

Tonight, skies will clear out and but I think we avoid the frost this evening as lows should only drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The last four months have been a rollercoaster ride that I want off of. We’re about to go through some loops on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will start off super nice. Sunny skies and southwest winds take us into the low 70s for daytime highs. We’ll see some more clouds build in late as a massive cold front approaches. I think we stay dry during the day. Overnight, that front moves in and big changes do too. As the temperatures drop, and fast, we will have the chance to see rain, wintry mix or even some snowflakes. Yes, you read that right. Yes, it’s late April. We are definitely in an extended stretch of Dogwood Winter this year. Lows Wednesday morning could be in the mid-30s. If you put your winter clothes up already, drag them back out.

The chances for precipitation continue for a while Wednesday morning before skies start to clear out. Even with some late-day sunshine, I think we stay in the mid-40s for highs. Then, our next type of precipitation comes into play Wednesday night, especially if the skies clear out: Frost. It’s definitely possible as lows are expected to drop to near freezing.

Thursday and Friday look better, overall, but I think there are still a few scattered chances for showers possible on Thursday. Highs will rebound back into the low 50s, but more frost is possible Thursday night as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Friday features sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

