Weekend traffic stop lands several in jail, including two for underage drinking

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are facing charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Laurel County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook deputies responded to a call of a possible drunk driver on West Laurel Road near London just after midnight.

When they arrived in the area, they spotted the car weaving back and forth on the road.

Once they pulled over and police approached the vehicle, deputies could smell alcohol on the two men and two women inside. During the stop, deputies found all four were under the influence, including the driver. Open containers were also found in the SUV.

The driver, Barbara Ann Chambers, 19, of Berea along with the passengers, Dallas Joseph, 22, of Corbin, Mallory Peters, 22, of London and Jordan Martin, 18, of East Bernstadt, were all arrested and charged.

Chambers is charged with DUI, careless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container inside a vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt and not having insurance.

The others are all charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

