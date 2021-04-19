Advertisement

UK men’s soccer earns 11th NCAA Championship berth

UK to play New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament.
UK to play New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament.(UK Athletics)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – More than seven months since kicking off the 2020-21 season, the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team isn’t finished yet. Kentucky earned an at-large berth in the 2020 NCAA Championship on Monday. The postseason appearance is the 11th in program history, as well as the seventh of head coach Johan Cedergren‘s nine-year career. 

Kentucky (11-4-2) will face America East champion New Hampshire (8-0-1) in the tournament’s second round on Sunday, May 2, at Bryan Park Soccer Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The matchup of Wildcats pits one of 14 at-large teams against one of 22 conference champions from a condensed 36-team field all competing in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. 

Though only the top eight teams were seeded in the NCAA Championship, New Hampshire ended last week at No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

Most Read

Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Nash Armstrong, Assistant News Director
WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director
Several people were arrested Sunday morning just outside London on DUI and alcohol intoxication...
Weekend traffic stop lands several in jail, including two for underage drinking
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

A floating dock sits on the shore as Lake Lanier water levels recede about eight feet below...
Search continues for former LMU basketball player who drowned at Lake Lanier
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga.
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga
Kentucky Volleyball heading to Elite 8 following sweep of WKU
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals...
Bam! Adebayo’s jumper lifts Heat past Nets, 109-107