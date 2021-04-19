UK men’s soccer earns 11th NCAA Championship berth

LEXINGTON, Ky. – More than seven months since kicking off the 2020-21 season, the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team isn’t finished yet. Kentucky earned an at-large berth in the 2020 NCAA Championship on Monday. The postseason appearance is the 11th in program history, as well as the seventh of head coach Johan Cedergren‘s nine-year career.

𝑵𝒐𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒚𝒆𝒕.



The Wildcats are going dancing for the 11th time in program history. #NCAASoccer x #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/5oxYWfaJJr — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) April 19, 2021

Kentucky (11-4-2) will face America East champion New Hampshire (8-0-1) in the tournament’s second round on Sunday, May 2, at Bryan Park Soccer Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The matchup of Wildcats pits one of 14 at-large teams against one of 22 conference champions from a condensed 36-team field all competing in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding area.

Though only the top eight teams were seeded in the NCAA Championship, New Hampshire ended last week at No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.