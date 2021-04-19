Thunder Over Louisville organizers looking forward to a bigger and better show next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The show that brings hundreds of thousands of people to the waterfront was much different this year.

Organizers said their goal was to bring that same Thunder Over Louisville energy to people from the comfort of their homes. The theme for the 32nd show was called ‘Illuminating Our City.’

“The big thing this year is the drastic change from producing a live show down on the waterfront for 700,000 people with television looking on,” Wayne Hettinger, the Thunder Over Louisville show producer explained. “The challenge this year is take all that experience and put it aside, blank piece of paper, now we’re going to produce a television show.”

Hettinger said firework locations were kept a secret for the safety of the community. Kentucky Derby Festival officials continued to encourage people not to gather at those locations after they were leaked, but some people still tailgated and waited for the light show.

Because there were no large crowds, the show went on and Hettinger said he’s looking forward to next year.

“We’ve already got major plans in the works for next year,” Hettinger added. “When we do return to the river, the plan is right now, you haven’t seen nothing yet.”

Hettinger said his team has been planning for months for the 33rd Thunder Over Louisville show, he said he’s ready to bring everyone back to the river for a bigger and better show next year.

