‘This is something we are all connected by’: Local woman’s legacy lives on through softball

Kailee Peters, who died of cancer at age 21, is being memorialized via a softball tournament in...
Kailee Peters, who died of cancer at age 21, is being memorialized via a softball tournament in her name.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kailee Peters, who died of cancer at just 21-years old in December, is being memorialized by the sport that she loved.

The Kailee Memorial Softball Tournament, which was organized by Peters’ friends and family, is scheduled to kick off Saturday, April 24 to honor their fallen friend.

“Softball was her favorite,” said Alli Justice, Peters’ cousin. “This is something we’re all connected by and something that holds a special place in our hearts.”

The fee to enter the tournament is $100, but all proceeds go to the Kailee Peters Memorial Scholarship that goes to a local senior softball player.

“Whether people play or not,” said Tatiana Murphy, Peters’ best friend. “They’re still going to come and support her and honor her.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Elkhorn Park with sign-ups beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Kailee Memorial Softball Tournament event page.

