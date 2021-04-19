THC-laced Cheetos discovered in Alabama

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WVLT)- Alabama officials are warning residents after finding a bag of THC-laced Cheetos.

According to Luverne Police Captain Mason Adcock, an officer in Crenshaw County came across what appeared to be a bag of Cheetos, but upon further inspection found that they were infused with THC.

Alabama officials said, THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana. The marijuana-laced spinoff of the popular cheese snack is packed with 600 milligrams of THC.

Adcock said, the manufacturer of the disguised edible, as well as where it originated, is still unknown. The single bag of THC-laced Cheetos was found in the Brantley area and it is the only bag officials are aware of.

Crenshaw County officials said they have made local schools aware of the situation.

According to the Luverne Police Department, no one has been hurt as a result of this product.

If you come across any THC-laced Cheetos, or any other suspiciously packaged food item, you are asked to contact law enforcement. Adcock said they will take the item from you for further investigation.

