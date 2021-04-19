Advertisement

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer-involved shooting in Morgan County sparked an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Sunday night.

The bureau made the announcement on Twitter.

According to a TBI spokesperson, Morgan County deputies responded to reports of a man, later identified as Paul Crass, armed with a gun on Coal Hill Road in Harriman. Investigators said once deputies arrived on scene, a standoff ensued. Authorities said Crass discharged his firearm and that deputies returned fire, striking him.

Crass was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no officers were hurt.

The investigation was considered active as agents continued to gather evidence, according to the TBI.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash Armstrong, Assistant News Director
WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases, positivity rate continues to fluctuate
Pet rescue organization shuts down after abuse complaints

Latest News

Health officials plan for possibility of covid vaccine booster
COVID-19 shots likely here to stay; research points to need for yearly boosters
File image of Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.
Thunder Over Louisville organizers looking forward to a bigger and better show next year
Nash Armstrong, Assistant News Director
WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director
Jackie Harrison was reported missing Sunday night. / (KCSO)
Silver Alert bill aims to save lives of Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients