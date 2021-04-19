TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Morgan County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer-involved shooting in Morgan County sparked an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Sunday night.
The bureau made the announcement on Twitter.
According to a TBI spokesperson, Morgan County deputies responded to reports of a man, later identified as Paul Crass, armed with a gun on Coal Hill Road in Harriman. Investigators said once deputies arrived on scene, a standoff ensued. Authorities said Crass discharged his firearm and that deputies returned fire, striking him.
Crass was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no officers were hurt.
The investigation was considered active as agents continued to gather evidence, according to the TBI.
