TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer-involved shooting in Morgan County sparked an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Sunday night.

The bureau made the announcement on Twitter.

According to a TBI spokesperson, Morgan County deputies responded to reports of a man, later identified as Paul Crass, armed with a gun on Coal Hill Road in Harriman. Investigators said once deputies arrived on scene, a standoff ensued. Authorities said Crass discharged his firearm and that deputies returned fire, striking him.

Crass was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no officers were hurt.

The investigation was considered active as agents continued to gather evidence, according to the TBI.

