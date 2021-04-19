Silver Alert bill aims to save lives of Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association is working with Knoxville Senators Becky Ducan Smith and Richard Briggs, alongside Cosby State Representative Jeremy Faison to bring help to families with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

”My husband was missing for about three weeks,” said Karen Harrison, whose husband died after going missing in December of 2019.

Harrison’s husband Jackie went missing from Walmart in Halls after wandering off while they were shopping.

”If we could just get the silver alert passed to help someone else that’s what we want to do,” said Harrison.

The sponsors of the bill say it is common-sense legislation that has sweeping bipartisan support.

”There’s some really good benefits that’s going to come from this terrible situation and maybe I knew Jackie was this type of person, to begin with but he’s going to make an incredible impact on the people who have Alzheimer’s,” said State Senator Richard Briggs of Knoxville.

Briggs along with State Senator Becky Duncan Massey of Knoxville and State Representative Jeremy Faison of Cosby are the title sponsors of the bill.

If passed the Silver Alert will work very similarly to an amber alert for children.

The bill is expected to pass the General Assembly and head to Governor Lee’s desk soon.

