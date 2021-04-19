Advertisement

Search continues for former LMU basketball player who drowned at Lake Lanier

A floating dock sits on the shore as Lake Lanier water levels recede about eight feet below...
A floating dock sits on the shore as Lake Lanier water levels recede about eight feet below normal in Buford, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Some of the South???s most beautiful mountains and valleys this fall are filled with desperation, as a worsening drought kills crops, threatens cattle and sinks lakes to their lowest levels in years. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP Photo)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WYMT) - The search continues for former Lincoln Memorial basketball player, Dorian Adonis Pinson at Lake Lanier in Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Pinson and two other people rented a boat to go swimming in the lake but were unable to make it back to the boat due to the wind, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Two people were rescued, but Pinson went underwater and didn’t resurface.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a rescue team used a sonar device until dark, when the search was suspended. Crews resumed the search Monday for Pinson.

“The primary objective is to locate and recover Mr. Pinson to bring closure to his grieving family,” the DNR said Monday.

Pinson attended LMU from 2014-2018. He averaged 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game through four years for the Railsplitters. Pinson was a part of the 2016 national runner-up team for LMU.

