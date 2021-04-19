Advertisement

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing person

Dana Watkins, 62
By Alec Jessie
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Dana Watkins, 62, was last seen on April 16th at around 11:30 a.m. from McGuire Street in Ferguson, Kentucky.

Watkins is 6′2 and weighs 228 Ibs.

Deputies do not know what Watkins was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Watkins left in a 1995 Suzuki Samurai.

If you have any information about Watkins or where he could be, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

