Mild temperatures Tuesday before a big cold front arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the mild temperatures on Tuesday before a cold front arrives early Wednesday bringing a hint of winter back into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

Sunshine continues for most of the day on Tuesday with highs getting in the lower 70s! Winds from the southwest will make it feel nice tomorrow. Those winds could gust up to 15 MPH at times, so it could be breezy at times. Clouds arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday as that cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s with showers and maybe some snow showers arriving by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

We will start out in the mid-30s on Wednesday with some showers. We could even see some snowflakes with this cold front. We shouldn’t see snow stick to the ground since we’ll be so warm on Tuesday. However, we could see some of that snow stick to some cars, roofs and porches.

Highs will only get into the mid-40s Wednesday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Clouds should start to clear out overnight. We will likely wake up to some frost Thursday morning.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop back into the low to mid-30s, so frost is likely once again Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies return Friday with highs getting into the lower 60s.

Showers return this weekend, especially Saturday. Hopefully, we can see some sunshine on Sunday.

