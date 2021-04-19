Advertisement

Kentucky Volleyball heading to Elite 8 following sweep of WKU

(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - The UK Volleyball Cats are moving on in the NCAA tournament following a big win over the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University Sunday night in Omaha.

Junior outside hitter Alli Stumler had a match-high 17 kills on the night with 11 kills from freshman Madi Skinner. Madison Lilley had 38 assists and Lilley also led the Wildcats with nine digs, just one away from a double-double. UK took set one with a score of 25-20, set two 25-16 and set three with a score of 25-10.

Kentucky advances to play #7 Purdue on Monday night at the CHI Health Arena in Omaha. This is the second NCAA Regional Final appearance for Kentucky, who also advanced to this round during the 2017 season

