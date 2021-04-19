Kentucky airports receive nearly $12.9 million in funding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday that 30 Kentucky airports will receive a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal funding distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” said Senator McConnell. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”
Below is a list of the airports receiving money and how much money that airport will receive. Out of the 30 awarded, nine are in Eastern Kentucky.
Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board: $13,000
Big Sandy Regional Airport Board: $13,000
Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board: $23,000
City of Madisonville: $13,000
City of West Liberty and County of Morgan: $9,000
Breathitt County: $1,000
Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board: $13,000
Danville-Boyle County Airport Board: $23,000
Elizabethtown Airport Board: $13,000
Fleming-Mason Airport Board: $13,000
Glasgow Airport Board: $13,000
Grayson County Airport Board: $9,000
Henderson City-County Airport Board: $13,000
London-Corbin Airport Board: $13,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field): $23,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International): $11,490,479
Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board: $13,000
Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board: $13,000
Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board: $9,000
Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority: $13,000
Muhlenberg County: $13,000
Murray-Calloway County Airport Board: $13,000
Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board: $1,010,310
Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board: $13,000
Russellville-Logan County Airport Board: $13,000
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board: $13,000
Stanton Powell County Airport Board: $9,000
State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park): $9,000
Taylor County Airport Board: $9,000
Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board: $13,000
According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
