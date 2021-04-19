Kentucky airports receive nearly $12.9 million in funding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday that 30 Kentucky airports will receive a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” said Senator McConnell. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”

Below is a list of the airports receiving money and how much money that airport will receive. Out of the 30 awarded, nine are in Eastern Kentucky.

Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board: $13,000

Big Sandy Regional Airport Board: $13,000

Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board: $23,000

City of Madisonville: $13,000

City of West Liberty and County of Morgan: $9,000

Breathitt County: $1,000

Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board: $13,000

Danville-Boyle County Airport Board: $23,000

Elizabethtown Airport Board: $13,000

Fleming-Mason Airport Board: $13,000

Glasgow Airport Board: $13,000

Grayson County Airport Board: $9,000

Henderson City-County Airport Board: $13,000

London-Corbin Airport Board: $13,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field): $23,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International): $11,490,479

Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board: $13,000

Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board: $13,000

Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board: $9,000

Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority: $13,000

Muhlenberg County: $13,000

Murray-Calloway County Airport Board: $13,000

Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board: $1,010,310

Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board: $13,000

Russellville-Logan County Airport Board: $13,000

Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board: $13,000

Stanton Powell County Airport Board: $9,000

State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park): $9,000

Taylor County Airport Board: $9,000

Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board: $13,000

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

