Juvenile, 14, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of another juvenile in central Kentucky.

Police said in a statement that officers responded Sunday to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment building in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office pronounced 17-year-old Hayden Nash dead at the scene.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old, who has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

His name wasn’t released. An investigation is continuing.

