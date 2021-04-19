‘It’s a place that people can come to feel safe’ : How the Rising Center is spreading awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The impact sexual assault has on a survivor is devastating, and with the pandemic an influx of cases has resulted as people are stuck inside.

“Women say that if I did not get out, I was going to die. There are not eyes and ears on our survivors when they’re isolated at home,” said Program Director at The Rising Center Terrah Bush.

Combs says while one in five women in the United States will experience some form of sexual violence, she says men and children will too.

“So do one in 67 men, in the United States. One in four girls will be sexually abused before the age of 18 and one in six boys will experience some type of sexual abuse before the age of 18,” she said.

Helping survivors of sexual assault are staff and volunteers at The Rising Center.

“It’s a place that people can come to feel safe. It’s a place that you can come and talk to people who are not going to judge you and who are really going to listen to what you’ve been through,” said Adult Trauma Therapist Heather Bush.

Staff at the center say it is important to look out for each other but the effect of sexual violence on a victim or survivor may appear different person to person.

“Sometimes it can just look like depression. Sometimes it can look like some sort of other mental health diagnosis. People sometimes don’t act like anything has happened at all. They go through life and shove it down and it then comes out later in life,” she said.

Throughout the month of April, The Rising Center has worked to spread awareness as the awareness educates communities and individuals.

“The more aware we are of the people that could do it, and that it could happen to you, the more likely we are to do something more about it,” she said.

Combs says she wants survivors of sexual abuse to know one thing, “we believe you. That seems to be the message they don’t hear enough. Outside of that, I would say that we see you. We hear you. We want to help you,” she said.

Combs says the Rising Center will be hosting “Take Back the Night” on Thursday, April 22 at the Perry County Park from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. At the event, community leaders will speak about Sexual Assault Awareness. The keynote speaker will be Kathleen Niestadt, president of Survivor’s Corner, who will share her account of being a survivor.

Those wishing to report sexual assault can call The Rising Center’s crisis line at 1-800-375-7273.

