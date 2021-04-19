Advertisement

H&H Horse Show set to resume in Hazard

Michelle Hurt says that the show will take place on the second weekend in June.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime horse show in Perry County is set to return this year.

The H&H Horse Show has been a staple event that attracts people from all over to enjoy a night of fun on a local farm.

Despite COVID-19 canceling last year’s event, show manager Michelle Hurt said that this year’s show will take place with CDC guidelines enforced.

Hurt also said that while she and her family are looking forward to bringing it back, the economic impact due to the pandemic has taken a toll.

“It is frustrating. People come and they stayed in motels, they ate at our restaurants and stuff,” Hurt said. Some of our restaurants and places, they’re gone. They’re not here anymore.”

This year’s show is slated for June 12.

