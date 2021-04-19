Advertisement

Expert gives tips on operating ATVs safely

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While they are very popular, experts say ATVs can be extremely dangerous, and they’re selling like crazy at Lexington Motorsports.

“We can’t keep it in stock, we can’t keep up with the demand,” Lexington Motorsports sales manager Jeremy Butcher said.

Butcher says there are state and federal age limits for different models. The bigger the ATV, the faster it goes.

ATVs may be a lot of fun, but they can be very dangerous if not used cautiously.

“ATVs roll and that’s usually where your accidents come from,” Butcher said. “An ATV will roll over on somebody and break several bones if it doesn’t kill them because they are heavy machines.”

Lexington police say a child was killed in an ATV accident Sunday afternoon on Haley Road. The coroner’s office identified her as 8-year-old Sophia Black. No one else was injured.

Butcher says children can ride ATVs safely under the right circumstances.

“You make sure you’re getting your child on the right size machine. You make sure they know how to ride it and how to slow down on turns,” Butcher said.

We’re told Sophia attended Sandersville Elementary School. Grief counselors were at the school throughout the day.

Lexington police say no criminal charges will be filed in the case.

