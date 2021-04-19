East Kentucky Leadership Foundation begins April 22

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Leadership Foundation (EKLF) will begin April 22nd and ends the 23rd.

The awards ceremony recognizes those who have shown leadership throughout the region. The conference will have a theme, with sessions and breakout sessions that align with the relating theme.

Attendees can register for the event or watch the live stream on the online event platform Hopin.

The East Kentucky Leadership Foundation (EKLF) was created to promote leadership in Eastern Kentucky. EKLF continues to encourage leadership development, communication and collaboration throughout eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.