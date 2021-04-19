Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville
Nash Armstrong, Assistant News Director
WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director
Several people were arrested Sunday morning just outside London on DUI and alcohol intoxication...
Weekend traffic stop lands several in jail, including two for underage drinking
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

Money
Kentucky airports receive nearly $12.9 million in funding
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is...
Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler
Bear Aware
Bear in mind, this is their home: Breaks Interstate Park asks visitors to be ‘Bear Aware’- 5 p.m.
Don't Feed the Wildlife
Bear in mind, this is their home: Breaks Interstate Park asks visitors to be ‘Bear Aware’- 6 p.m.