COVID-19 shots likely here to stay; research points to need for yearly boosters

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The chief medical officer of UofL Health believes COVID-19 vaccines are here to stay and expects yearly booster shots to become the norm.

Just last week, Pfizer’s CEO and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed it’s likely a booster shot will be needed to continue vaccine efficacy.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith at UofL Health said it appears, no matter the vaccine, a booster will be needed yearly. He added that by the end of the year, there should be a clearer picture of when the boosters will be needed.

“That’s the million-dollar question and I think it has a lot to do with some of the studies that will come out here at the end of the year. More particularly when you start looking a year to 18 months out, how quickly do those anti-bodies go away that we produce?” Smith said.

Dr. Smith added that if research does point to a yearly booster, it will more than likely be given at your primary healthcare provider and not at vaccination sites. He added that by that point, vaccines should virtually be in every doctor’s office.

