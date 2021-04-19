Child dies in Lexington ATV accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A child is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington.

Lexington police said the crash happened early Sunday afternoon around 1:30 off Haley Road.

The coroner’s office says the victim, 8-year-old Sophia Black, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told Sophia attended Sandersville Elementary School. Grief counselors were at the school Monday.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Lexington Police say no criminal charges will be filed in this case.

