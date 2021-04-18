WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The WVLT News team is devastated by the loss of Assistant News Director Nash Armstrong. Nash was an integral part of the newsroom, an outstanding journalist, and most importantly, a dear friend to all fortunate enough to know him. He passed away early Sunday morning in a single car crash.

Nash, 33, joined the WVLT News team in 2013 and was most recently recognized as Employee of Year for 2020.

Known as the swiss army knife of the newsroom, Nash could be counted on to handle and address any circumstance with grace, composure, and compassion. His approach to covering news in East Tennessee reflected WVLT’s commitment to Making A Difference.

His career in journalism started at Greeneville High with the school newspaper. He then honed his craft while studying at Tusculum College, eventually graduating from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Communication. While at UT, Nash was the Editor-In-Chief at the Daily Beacon. He was a Tennessee superfan who cheered for all things Vol.

Nash’s professional journey took him to the Greeneville Sun, the Knoxville News Sentinel, where he worked as a freelance reporter, and then WATE, where he spent nine months as a producer. In 2013, he joined WVLT as a news producer. He quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted several times, from Executive Producer to Managing Editor, before being named Assistant News Director.

Those combined experiences paved the way for a career that allowed Nash to report on the community he grew up in. Nash took great pride in the privilege of serving East Tennessee and celebrating the accomplishments of his neighbors.

While at WVLT, Nash oversaw the coverage of countless notable news events, including the 2020 Presidential election, the 2016 Sevier County wildfires, and coaching changes within UT’s football program. His sharp knowledge of local, state, and federal government enhanced WVLT’s political coverage. Nash was also an integral part of developing the station’s digital platforms.

An avid golfer who grew up near a course in Greene County, Nash often represented WVLT at golf tournaments benefiting various community organizations. He volunteered to work every holiday but always took vacation to watch the Masters Golf Tournament. Professional wrestling was his other guilty pleasure. Nash credited his grandmother for that fascination. He was often accompanied at work by his dog Brady, a rescue Jack Russell terrier.

The newsroom looked forward to July 4th, when Nash would showcase his exceptional grilling skills and provide celebratory cookouts at the station.

WVLT General Manager, Jasmine Hardin said, “Nash has been the nucleus of our newsroom for almost a decade. He trained our new employees, was respected by our experienced team and had the heart of a true journalist who wanted to impact his community. "

The self-described small town guy left a big mark on WVLT. He will forever be admired for his kind soul, calm nature, and vast contributions.

