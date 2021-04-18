Advertisement

Walk-in appointments available at Baptist Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at Baptist Health locations in Lexington, Richmond, and Corbin during the following times.

  • Baptist Health Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 19-23.
  • Baptist Health Lexington COVID-19 vaccine clinic: Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, April 19-22.
  • Baptist Health Richmond COVID-19 vaccine clinic: EKU Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, April 20-22.

Appointments are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 16 and older is eligible, but a parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. A valid photo ID and insurance card are required for any minor.

Appointments are available as long as vaccine supplies last.

