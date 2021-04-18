Advertisement

Texas man charged, accused of putting baby in scalding hot water

A Texas man is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury after accused of putting a baby in scalding hot water.
23-year-old Terrell Childs
23-year-old Terrell Childs(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (WVLT) -A Texas man is behind bars, accused of putting his girlfriend’s baby in scalding hot water as a punishment for having a dirty diaper.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 23-year-old Terrell Childs is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

Texarkana police said the incident occurred in late March. Officials say, Childs was babysitting his girlfriend’s three-year-old son at their home when the child suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks.

TTPD said the toddler was taken to a local hospital where the staff contacted Child Protective Services.

Officials say, it was later determined that Childs purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his pamper.

Childs was arrested by TTPD on Monday, April 12. He is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a felony charge with a bond of $75,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Adults and youth marched from Walter Hardy Park to Martin Luther King Blvd
Austin-East youth march, demanding peace in the community
Elizabeth Playforth, (left,) and her brother, Blaine Holloway, (right,) look at pictures of the...
‘He was so gracious’: Lexington siblings remember visits with late Prince Philip
Wild Health and the YMCA partnered to offer pop-up vaccine clinics across Lexington.
Pop-up clinics make vaccine distribution more accessible in Lexington communities
Whether you’re a bookworm or not, many of us agree reading is an important part of child...
WATCH | “Read Across America” hopes to inspire children in Fayette Co. to read
An Anderson County teenager made a big decision about life after high school Saturday.
WATCH | Anderson County High School student chooses between two military academies