Stray showers possible before big cooldown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of us saw scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday, while others managed to stay dry. A few more showers will be possible heading through our Sunday night.

Tonight through Monday Night

We’ve got one more chance for showers heading into our Sunday evening. A weak disturbance will move through areas like the Cumberland Valley, allowing a chance for a few showers to develop through the evening and overnight hours. These could linger through the eastern portions of the area through the morning hours. The rest of the area should stay partly to mostly sunny, with overnight lows falling back into the middle 40s.

Again, a few showers could linger into Monday morning across the Kentucky/Tennessee and Kentucky/Virginia border areas, but those should move out quickly, leaving us with dry conditions and an afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay cooler than average, though, into the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows back into the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

We’ll finally see temperatures get back to near average Tuesday ahead of one heck of a cold front moving through on Wednesday. Breezy southwest winds will get our high temperatures up into the lower 70s, along with some mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy late. A cold front will provide us with a chance for rain...but a non-zero chance for a snowflake or some wintry mix with the cold air moving in. We’ll be keeping an eye on that moving forward, but no big impacts are expected. Lows plummet back into the middle 30s for Tuesday night.

We won’t warm up much into Wednesday either, with scattered chances for rain sticking around and highs only making it into the upper 40s. Rain chances diminish into the overnight with lows back into the lower 30s.

Early Look at the End of the Week

Thursday and Friday look to be the nicer days in the forecast this week...outside of Tuesday. Mix of sun and clouds expected overhead for both days as highs slowly climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re back into the middle 60s by next Saturday as another chance for rain works in, scattered chances could continue into Sunday, with highs settling back into the low 60s.

