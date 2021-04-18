Advertisement

Pet rescue organization shuts down after abuse complaints

A pet rescue organization has shut down after Kentucky officials found more than 100 dogs and 150 cats in ‘deplorable conditions.’
(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON, Ky. (AP) - Montgomery County sheriff’s office says a pet rescue organization has shut down and its operators have been charged with animal cruelty after cats and dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executing a search warrant found more than 100 dogs and 150 cats this week at Caring about Treasured Strays, or C.A.T.S., in Jefferson.

Investigators sought a warrant after receiving complaints about possible animal abuse at the facility.

Renee Ann Zaharie, 60, and William Brian Zaharie, 65, have been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and scheduled to be arraigned May 17.

