More in-person unemployment assistance appointments open this week

By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For more than a year, thousands of people in Kentucky have been fighting an uphill battle trying to successfully claim their unemployment. Starting Monday, more people will finally start to see some relief.

The state is opening more in-person appointments at multiple Kentucky Career Centers across the commonwealth.

This is the second round of openings, the first round of slots opened up on April 7 for appointments from April 15 through April 30. The slots filled up fast, and 9,500 Kentuckians scheduled an in-person appointment for unemployment assistance.

Monday’s appointments will be for May 3, and additional appointment times will open each day after that.

For people who were able to book appointments, these in-person meetings have been lifesavers.

People like Sonia Reed, who lost her job last March and is finally seeing the help she needs.

“People, don’t give up. Stay on the system. Call them, write them letters, go online, don’t just do one thing, do everything until something pops. That’s how I got here,” Reed said.

If you book an appointment, remember to bring a mask with you and bring your photo ID . Some claims may also need you to bring more paperwork.

For more information and to book an appointment starting Monday, visit the Kentucky Career Center website.

