Letcher County artist spreads message of equality through billboard in Pikeville

LETCHER/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - A local Letcher County artist is spreading the message of “No Hate in My Holler” on a billboard in Pikeville.

Created by Lacy Hale, the design was inspired by an incident in 2017 where Neo-Nazis were recruiting in the City of Pikeville.

“So, the awesome thing was that mostly protestors showed up and that protest. There was hardly any people that came just to be like hey I want to join this group,” Professional Artist Lacy Hale said.

The design was chosen by Save Art Space from several submissions.

“That’s the one I thought that they probably would choose, and I was hoping that they would choose if they chose one of mine because it is so important, I think and is so popular because of what it stands for,” Hale said.

Hale said she is disheartened by the need for such a phrase.

“This design has stayed relevant which is kind of unfortunate. I mean, it’s cool that it resonates with people but I kind of wish it didn’t have to be said,” Hale said.

But she was encouraged by the response to the billboard.

“Something that I made and came up with touched someone so deeply that they say that it changed their life. That is pretty intense and pretty awesome so I think that speaks to the power that art can have,” Hale said.

Hale believes her art can help change the world.

“I feel fortunate that I can make something that people want to display and show the world and say look we won’t accept hate here in this area. We want to welcome people and we want people to come here and feel welcome and feel able to be themselves,” Hale said.

Hale said she hopes to raise funds in the future to get more billboards built across Kentucky. She adds that any profits made from the design she plans on donating to non-profit organizations in the region working towards equality.

