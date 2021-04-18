Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases, positivity rate continues to fluctuate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 275 cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths Sunday. Four of the deaths are new, while four were discovered as part of a routine audit.

The positivity rate is 3.48%.

437,312 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,338 have died.

50,756 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,284,683 tests have been administered so far.

(WYMT)
(WYMT)(WYMT)

As of Sunday, 11 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
Brandon Davidson & Jennie Crosslin
Police: Two in Clay County arrested on drugs, guns and evading police charges

Latest News

Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
More in-person unemployment assistance appointments open this week
The WVLT News team devastated by the loss of Assistant News Director, Nash Armstrong.
WVLT mourning the loss of beloved Assistant News Director
Walk-in appointments available at Baptist Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Davis was last seen in Owingsville.
Golden Alert issued for missing Bath County man