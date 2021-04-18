Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases, positivity rate continues to fluctuate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 275 cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths Sunday. Four of the deaths are new, while four were discovered as part of a routine audit.

The positivity rate is 3.48%.

437,312 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,338 have died.

50,756 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,284,683 tests have been administered so far.

As of Sunday, 11 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

