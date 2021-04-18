Family, friends celebrate life of teen kayaker Jacob Stover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a teenager who died while kayaking on the Ohio River back in January.

Jacob Stover was reported missing in early January after launched his kayak in Cox Park and never returned home. Stover was missing for two months before being found 100 miles down the Ohio River.

Saturday’s event at St. Albert the Great School was a chance for those who knew Jacob to share their memories and how much he meant to those he knew.

“We’re here to celebrate,” Shawn Stover, Jacob’s father said. “We’re here to look back at 17 years of life, and look at the times and things he did and the things he was passionate about and the friends he had. That’s why we’re here. It’s to remember those times.”

“He did more in 16 years than some people have done in a lifetime, it’s kind of amazing when you start listing it out,” Melissa Stover, Jacob’s mother said.

Guests wore red in honor of Stover, whose funeral service was held earlier Saturday morning. During the public celebration of life, family continued to thank those that helped search for Stover during his disappearance.

“Everyone that has been helpful, whether they sent us a message, came out and searched, put out posters 100 miles away which we ended up needing out there,” Jacob’s mother said. “It just reminds you in kind of this crazy time we live in that it’s a good place and there’s good people, and we just want to help each other. It makes you feel very good.”

Stover’s family asked that in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations could be made in honor of Jacob to non-profit organizations such as Bruce’s Legacy, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, and KYK9 Search and Reunite Services.

