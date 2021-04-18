Briarwood Elementary hosts Lego Robotics invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Briarwood Elementary hosted a Lego Robotics invitational on Saturday.

Students from four Warren County Pubic Schools competed together using problem-solving, communication and team-building skills.

The event was to introduce students to STEM-related fields to further advance their opportunities to learn how to develop, code and program. The event was designed around the FIRST® LEGO® League, according to https://www.firstlegoleague.org/ it’s designed to do the following.

“FIRST® LEGO® League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16* through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today’s students and teachers build a better future together.

Our three divisions inspire youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.”

“We’ve had to change some things, obviously, due to COVID restrictions. And what we’ve done is we’ve taken our regional qualifier and we’ve made this a Warren County Public School Invitational. So it’s our FIRST LEGO League Invitational. We have four schools involved. We have Briarwood Elementary, we have Bristow Elementary, Moss Middle School, and Jennings Creek Elementary. And what the teams are doing, they are competing in different events,” said Assistant Principal at Briarwood Elementary School, Scott Jones. “This year, they have the robot game, which you’ve seen, it’s the two and a half minute, solve as many missions as possible, getting gain as many points as possible. Also, there has been a project presentation, where they have developed an innovative solution to a worldwide problem of inactive people trying to make them become more active. And then also in the judging. They had a teamwork, blind teamwork event, where they were presented with a challenge. And then they were judged on their communication and how well they work together.

“The most challenging part of it is when, let’s say that you have a major problem, right? That doesn’t go as you planned it to, like even though you try like five times, he still doesn’t go. You gotta learn how to fix it to like, you gotta learn different ways,” said Moss Middle School student, Mang Lian.

“There’s a lot of different things you can do with here we do with these skills here. Because, first of all, there’s a lot of teamwork here, you’ve got to do a ton of teamwork. That’s most jobs have a lot of teamwork. So you’ll definitely need that. Robot design building and coding could be good for electrical engineers, probably some in robot, people who study robotics, you might want to try this out. Because this just works really well along the line of anything with that. It’s been a lot of fun. And I’m glad that Briarwood finally has a Lego robotics team,” said Briarwood Elementary student, Elijah Truelove.

First Lego League teams had a successful day at the WCPS FLL Invitational! @BriarwoodES

Triple B’s (Briarwood Brick Builders) placed 1st in the Robot Game and 1st in Innovative Solution!

Husky Howlers placed 2nd in the Robot Game and 2nd in Core Values! pic.twitter.com/PK9hDZ4Gry — Scott Jones (@BE_MrJ) April 17, 2021

“The most challenging part today was probably speaking in front of all the judges, that’s probably the most challenging. And another challenging thing today, though, was like, when the robots didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” said Bristow Elementary student, Griffin Pate.

“I learned a lot about teamwork. Because basically, all we are doing is robots. I thought it was all going to be about robots. But come to figure out it’s more based on teamwork, the points of view are more from teamwork,” said Jennings Creek Elementary student, Jonathan Alfaro.

The event challenged these growing young minds who will someday be our future scientists and engineers.

