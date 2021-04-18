Advertisement

EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say three people have been fatally shot in Austin and no suspect is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS says it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene.

She says the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults have been fatally shot.

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

