UK linebacker D’Eryk Jackson suffers season-ending injury in spring practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Spring practice wrapped up for Kentucky on Saturday, but the Wildcats took a huge hit as sophomore inside linebacker, D’Eryk Jackson suffered a season-ending injury during spring practice.

“I’m disappointed for D’Eryk because he was having a really good spring,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said on Jackson’s injury.

Stoops explained that Jackson was going through warmups before last Saturday’s scrimmage when he went down with a non-contact, lower-body injury. Jackson had successful surgery, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

Jackson was expected to replace Jamin Davis, who is considered a first or second round prospect by many publications in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Jackson played in nine games for the Cats in 2020. He had four tackles and an interception on the final play of the game against Mississippi State.

“We have players here on campus that will step up. Next man up mentality like we always do,” Stoops said.

That next man up could be incoming freshman Trevin Wallace, who was in the top-150 in the class of 2021 and rated as the No. 9 linebacker in the country, all according to 247Sports Composite. Michigan State transfer Luke Fulton is also a candidate to full that position.

