Positivity rate falls below 3.5% as Governor Beshear announces nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 799 cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths Saturday. Three of the deaths are new, while ten were discovered as part of a routine audit.

The positivity rate is 3.42%.

437,037 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,330 have died.

50,735 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,284,683 tests have been administered so far.

KY COVID INFO - 4/17/21 (WYMT)

As of Saturday, 11 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

