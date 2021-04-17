Advertisement

Positivity rate falls below 3.5% as Governor Beshear announces nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 799 cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths Saturday. Three of the deaths are new, while ten were discovered as part of a routine audit.

The positivity rate is 3.42%.

437,037 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,330 have died.

50,735 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,284,683 tests have been administered so far.

KY COVID INFO - 4/17/21
KY COVID INFO - 4/17/21(WYMT)

As of Saturday, 11 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

Drying out Saturday night before more stray showers possible Sunday
Church in Hazard hosts community giveaway for flood victims
Church in Hazard hosts community giveaway for flood victims
Festival planned to celebrate KFC founder Harland Sanders
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years