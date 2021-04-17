Non-profit organization The Birthday Fairy hosts benefit concert

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert was held today in Whitesburg by the non-profit organization The Birthday Fairy. With a purpose of providing birthday parties to kids unable to have one, the benefit concert was to raise money for the organization.

Director Samantha Mullins says they were trying to reach a much larger audience.

“We hope that a lot of families who are in need will see what we’re doing and maybe utilize our services after this event,” Mullins says.

One that was much larger than they are used to.

“Donations are our main source of income and that’s really just a hundred dollars here or there. This is the first time we’re going to be doing an event,” Mullins said.

An event Performer Cory Harris found COVID-19 friendly.

“I think everybody could throw a coat on...come down and it being outside we can kind of keep socially distant and have a good time down here without having to worry about COVID hopefully,” Harris said.

Mullins says she was excited about the performance from Voice contestant Ethan Lively.

“It’s been amazing to us to have somebody that people know the name, know the face, to come here and say I’m going to do this in support and to raise money for The Birthday Fairy,” Mullins said.

And for Harris, playing live for a good cause never hurts.

“Bigger crowd the better, obviously it benefits the kids and benefits The Birthday Fairy. So, that’s what we really want, we want to play for a bunch of people too, that’s always a good thing to have a good crowd to play for but to have them benefit from it is the important thing,” Harris says.

Mullins says she is thankful for all the help the concert received. She adds that this won’t be the last time they do a sort of event like this.

The goal for benefit concert was $1,500.

