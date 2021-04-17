Advertisement

Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRAKES, Ky. (WYMT) - Frakes Volunteer fire fighters say an injured man was rescued from an overturned Hyundai Friday afternoon near the Bell County Forestry Camp.

When they arrived, they said they found the driver inside the car, believing he was trapped. According to the person who called to report the accident, the driver had gotten out of the car but returned to grab his Bible from inside.

Fire department personnel were able to get the driver out onto a blanket before setting up a landing zone at Bell County Forestry Camp, where Air Evac could transport the man to the University of Tennesse Medical Center in Knoxville.

The man’s injuries were described as “Serious, but not life-threatening”.

He has been deemed as being in stable condition by University of Tennessee Medical staff according to family members.

