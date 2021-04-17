Advertisement

Louisville church celebrates 75 years with car show benefiting cancer research

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local residents revved up their engines for a good cause Saturday morning at the Gethsemane Baptist Church for their 75th anniversary.

Cruzin’ for Cancer, an annual car show supporting cancer patients at the UofL Health-Brown Cancer Center and cancer research at the University, hosted a scaled back event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, organizer Richard Luce Jr. wanted to create multiple events with more opportunities to allow people to give help those dealing with cancer.

Saturday’s event runs concurrent with Gethsemane Baptist Church’s 75th anniversary. Cars lined up at the location on Blue Lick Road to showcase for the hundreds of people in attendance.

Luce said the event means a lot to him, creating the Cruzin’ for Cancer organization soon after his father died from cancer in 2013. He told WAVE 3 News of the importance making more people aware and making sure people get screened.

“We try to get all that together and let people know, this is the age you need getting your tests and getting things worked out,” Luce said.

Another show is scheduled in Bullitt County Saturday, June 12 at the Hillview Community Center. The event will feature a model car show in addition to arts and crafts, a silent auction and vendors.

For more information and how to donate, visit Cruzin’ for Cancer’s website.

