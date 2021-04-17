London hosts annual ‘Redbud Ride’ to give back to the area

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown London Executive Director Julie Rea could not contain her excitement when she hopped out of bed Saturday morning.

“I didn’t even have to wait for my alarm clock,” Rea said. “I was just excited to be able to get up this morning and get up and be here.”

The city of London welcomed 1,060 cyclists to the area on Saturday for the famous Redbud Ride just six months after last year’s event.

“They come from all over the county,” Rea said. “We have people from Texas, New Jersey, Florida. They come from all over and they’re excited.”

Joy McKarnes and her family were among those from out of town. They said the area offers an experience like no other.

“It was welcoming,” McKarnes said. That goodie bag just full of all parts of London was lovely. I’m going straight to that soap shop to get the soap that was in there. I felt very welcomed.”

Others said that the area had rolling hills and views that one can not get anywhere else.

“People are very very friendly. It’s a beautiful, beautiful state,” Georgia native Alpha Bennett said.” The flowers? The redbuds? Absolutely gorgeous.”

While the planning was stressful, Rea said all of the work was worth it as they continue to give back to the area and watch the event grow.

“I’m so thankful that we’ve been able to pull it off, it’s a win/win for everybody,” Rea said. “It brings folks in, they come in, they shop, they eat they stay, and they experience the best place I think there is to live in Kentucky.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.