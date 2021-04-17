Advertisement

London hosts annual ‘Redbud Ride’ to give back to the area

Officials say the event brought in over 1,000 riders.
Officials say the event brought in over 1,000 riders.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown London Executive Director Julie Rea could not contain her excitement when she hopped out of bed Saturday morning.

“I didn’t even have to wait for my alarm clock,” Rea said. “I was just excited to be able to get up this morning and get up and be here.”

The city of London welcomed 1,060 cyclists to the area on Saturday for the famous Redbud Ride just six months after last year’s event.

“They come from all over the county,” Rea said. “We have people from Texas, New Jersey, Florida. They come from all over and they’re excited.”

Joy McKarnes and her family were among those from out of town. They said the area offers an experience like no other.

“It was welcoming,” McKarnes said. That goodie bag just full of all parts of London was lovely. I’m going straight to that soap shop to get the soap that was in there. I felt very welcomed.”

Others said that the area had rolling hills and views that one can not get anywhere else.

“People are very very friendly. It’s a beautiful, beautiful state,” Georgia native Alpha Bennett said.” The flowers? The redbuds? Absolutely gorgeous.”

While the planning was stressful, Rea said all of the work was worth it as they continue to give back to the area and watch the event grow.

“I’m so thankful that we’ve been able to pull it off, it’s a win/win for everybody,” Rea said. “It brings folks in, they come in, they shop, they eat they stay, and they experience the best place I think there is to live in Kentucky.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

Non-profit organization hosts benefit concert
Non-profit organization The Birthday Fairy hosts benefit concert
Officials say the equipment will go in London Wellness Park as well as Levi Jackson State Park.
Laurel County to install park equipment for those with special needs
Local residents revved up their engines for a good cause Saturday morning at the Gethsemane...
Louisville church celebrates 75 years with car show benefiting cancer research
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky