Laurel County to install park equipment for those with special needs

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Tourism Commission as well as the City of London partnered up with the Scott Rose Foundation to install new equipment designed to aid those with autism and other special needs at two parks in the area; London Wellness Park and Levi Jackson State Park.

London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said that these areas are not just designed for children, but for all who enjoy spending time at parks as well.

“We’re proud to be able to install some equipment that’s going to serve our special need and autistic community, our children and those folks in our community that have those needs that are dealing with autism,” Carmack said. “So we’re going to be installing special pieces of equipment for them and a playground, a special area for them that are multi-century.”

Carmack said there is no set date on when these areas will open as of yet.

