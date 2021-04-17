Kowalik extends school-record hit streak to 19 games in loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - Kayla Kowalik went 2-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning, to extend her hitting streak to a school-record 19 games in Kentucky’s 4-2 loss at Auburn.

The Wildcats (29-10, 5-9 SEC) will try to avoid the weekend sweep in Sunday’s series finale at 2:00 p.m.

Kowalik’s hit streak bests the previous school-record of 18 games by Katie Reed in 2016. The catcher is one of three players in program history to hit safely in 15 or more consecutive games.

The Kentucky defense had one of its worst performances of the year Saturday, committing five errors. The Wildcats had three errors in the second inning alone, allowing Auburn to score the decisive winning runs.

Wildcats drop game two of the series, 4-2.



Series finale tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET

