Advertisement

Kowalik extends school-record hit streak to 19 games in loss to Auburn

The Wildcats will try to avoid the weekend sweep in Sunday’s series finale.
UK loses the weekend series at Auburn.
UK loses the weekend series at Auburn.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - Kayla Kowalik went 2-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning, to extend her hitting streak to a school-record 19 games in Kentucky’s 4-2 loss at Auburn.

The Wildcats (29-10, 5-9 SEC) will try to avoid the weekend sweep in Sunday’s series finale at 2:00 p.m.

Kowalik’s hit streak bests the previous school-record of 18 games by Katie Reed in 2016. The catcher is one of three players in program history to hit safely in 15 or more consecutive games.

The Kentucky defense had one of its worst performances of the year Saturday, committing five errors. The Wildcats had three errors in the second inning alone, allowing Auburn to score the decisive winning runs.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
2022 four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
4-13 softball highlights
4-13 softball highlights
UK Football helmets and ball
UK linebacker D’Eryk Jackson suffers season-ending injury in spring practice
WYMT Mountain Sports at 11:00 p.m. - April 16, 2021
WYMT Mountain Sports at 11:00 p.m. - April 16, 2021