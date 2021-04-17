Advertisement

Festival planned to celebrate KFC founder Harland Sanders

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (AP)- The town of Corbin is planning a festival that will celebrate a famous face and native: Colonel Harland Sanders, who developed the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Times-Tribune reports that the city’s first Colonel Fest is scheduled on April 24 and will feature dozens of vendors set up along Main Street, along with shows and other activities that focus on Sanders and his creation.

One event is the Finger Lickin’ Chicken .5K. It will have participants run 820 feet, eat a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and then run an additional 820 feet to the finish line.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
Brandon Davidson & Jennie Crosslin
Police: Two in Clay County arrested on drugs, guns and evading police charges
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19

Latest News

After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Clingmans Dome Observation Tower. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Stroke victim rescued by Tenn. National Guard aircrew in Smokies