Drying out Saturday night before more stray showers possible Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have actually seen a few scattered showers roam the mountains this afternoon. They’ve been few and far between, and we could see a few more heading into our Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday Night

We will slowly begin to diminish this afternoon’s showers as we lose the daytime heating. At the same time, we will eventually start to thin those clouds out as we go through the overnight hours. Areas that do see a bit of clearing will be at risk for a bit of fog formation through Sunday morning, especially areas that got in on some shower action during the day. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s.

Sunday will still feature a chance for a few showers, but they will be fewer and farther between as Saturday’s system exits. We could even see a few breaks of sunshine, meaning we’ll get those high temperatures up into the lower 60s. Models suggest we see another area of disturbed weather move through late tomorrow and into Monday that could bring a few showers to the Cumberland Valley region overnight. Lows will once again fall back into the middle 60s.

Into Next Week

We will see more sunshine on our Monday as the last of that Sunday night weather system takes the clouds and showers with it. Highs stay put around 60° though. Highs will shoot back up into the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday in response to an area of low pressure dragging a cold front in from the west. The cold front won’t move through until Wednesday morning, so we’ll be mild as clouds build in.

Temperatures look to plummet behind the cold front, as it brings rain and lower 40s back to the area for Wednesday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s Wednesday afternoon!

We’re still going to be keeping an eye on the chance for a few showers later on into next week as highs stay firmly in the 50s.

