Austin-East youth march, demanding peace in the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of more than 100 adults and children marched from Walter Hardy Park down Martin Luther king Boulevard Saturday afternoon in a demonstration they call “Love is the Answer” demanding peace from their community members.

The march comes after five teens in the Austin-East community have lost their lived to gun violence over the past several months. The group carried signs honoring each of the students killed by gun violence this year.

The group of adults and teens banded together, hoping to get the message across to their community and the rest of the city that they are hurt by the violence and want to see change.

”I think it’s extremely important because I feel like as youth, us coming together to do this is crazy powerful if we could just get all the youth to come we could make the change our self because it seems like the older generations aren’t going to do anything it’s us we gotta start with the change now so it’s like here we are were gonna show y’all were not gunna stop until we get justice for this,” Austin-East community member Brooklynn Johnson said.

The march was organized by 18-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School graduate Ethan Cooke. Following the march, youth members of the community held a showcase in honor of the students killed.

